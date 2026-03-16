Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $123.92 and last traded at $123.04, with a volume of 17381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAESY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bae Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Bae Systems Trading Up 1.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bae Systems by 73.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bae Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bae Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Bae Systems by 3,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Bae Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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