Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,239,903 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the February 12th total of 9,137,529 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,525,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,525,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 19.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Soluna Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ SLNH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. 988,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.45. Soluna has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Soluna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Soluna in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Soluna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNH. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Soluna in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soluna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soluna during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Soluna in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Soluna by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Computing, Inc (NASDAQ: SLNH) is a renewable energy and computing company that develops, constructs and operates utility?scale wind and solar projects designed to power high-performance computing workloads. By integrating power generation with data processing infrastructure, Soluna targets applications such as cryptocurrency mining, blockchain validation, artificial intelligence training and other cloud?based or on-premises computing tasks that can flex to available renewable output.

The company manages the full project lifecycle—site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction and operations—with a focus on regions that offer abundant wind or solar resources yet face limitations in grid infrastructure.

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