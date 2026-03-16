RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 165,449 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 12th total of 136,691 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,658 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,658 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

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RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

RBB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. 12,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,524. The firm has a market cap of $359.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

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RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and the parent of Royal Business Bank. Established in 2008, the company focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services tailored to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and real estate investors. Through its subsidiary, RBB Bancorp delivers deposit products, loan facilities and cash management solutions designed to support operations and growth strategies.

The company’s core offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and land development loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and trade finance.

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