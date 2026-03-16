Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.2875 and last traded at $5.2875. Approximately 1,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Trading Up 3.9%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

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Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

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Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

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