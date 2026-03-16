First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 548,962 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 12th total of 462,909 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,382 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 2.2%

QTEC stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.13. The company had a trading volume of 230,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,646. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $143.80 and a 1-year high of $247.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.27.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 66,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

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