Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.16 and last traded at $88.04, with a volume of 198292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

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Ventas Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 162.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $2,312,092.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,876,856,000 after buying an additional 2,349,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,794,000 after buying an additional 387,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,662,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,234,000 after acquiring an additional 735,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,988,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,447,000 after acquiring an additional 475,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ventas by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,176,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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