PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Update

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 41,844,575 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 12th total of 51,758,573 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,662,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,662,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Contrarian bullish takes point to a materially compressed valuation and upside if growth stabilizes; 24/7 Wall St. outlines how the stock could double from current depressed earnings multiples and ROE metrics, arguing the market may be overshooting the downside. Read More.

Contrarian bullish takes point to a materially compressed valuation and upside if growth stabilizes; 24/7 Wall St. outlines how the stock could double from current depressed earnings multiples and ROE metrics, arguing the market may be overshooting the downside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Value-investor interest: Artisan Partners’ investor letter highlights PayPal among opportunities for undervalued companies, signaling institutional attention from value managers that could support the stock if fundamentals improve. Read More.

Value-investor interest: Artisan Partners’ investor letter highlights PayPal among opportunities for undervalued companies, signaling institutional attention from value managers that could support the stock if fundamentals improve. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat explains why a short-lived rally (fueled by takeover speculation) has faded and says the next earnings report in May is the key near-term catalyst — strong execution could restart the move, but guidance and branded-checkout trends will be watched closely. Read More.

MarketBeat explains why a short-lived rally (fueled by takeover speculation) has faded and says the next earnings report in May is the key near-term catalyst — strong execution could restart the move, but guidance and branded-checkout trends will be watched closely. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha’s “Not Broken Enough To Sell”) argue the business model still has value and that the sell-off may be overdone, but stress that recovery depends on measurable improvements in growth and margins. Read More.

Analyst/commentary pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha’s “Not Broken Enough To Sell”) argue the business model still has value and that the sell-off may be overdone, but stress that recovery depends on measurable improvements in growth and margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or announced class actions alleging securities-law violations covering Feb. 25, 2025–Feb. 2, 2026; Bronstein, Portnoy, Robbins Geller and Rosen (among others) are soliciting lead plaintiffs and highlighting potential investor claims — this raises legal risk, potential costs, and added headline volatility. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,992,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,022,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,113.34. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

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PayPal Company Profile

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PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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