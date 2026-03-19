Northland Securities Predicts QuinStreet Q3 Earnings

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for QuinStreet in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for QuinStreet’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QNST. Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth $105,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $166,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

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QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

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