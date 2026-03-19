Zacks Research Predicts BankUnited’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2028 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price objective on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $260.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,752,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 575,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,495,000 after buying an additional 113,974 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,334,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,283.21. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $162,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,765. The trade was a 23.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,953 shares of company stock valued at $591,492. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

About BankUnited

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BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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