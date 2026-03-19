Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s FY2028 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 1.8%

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,165,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,141,000 after acquiring an additional 194,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,222,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,474,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,741,000 after purchasing an additional 249,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,468,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,477,000 after purchasing an additional 465,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,132,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 75,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $2,109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 496,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,188.20. The trade was a 13.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.35%.

About Helmerich & Payne

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Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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