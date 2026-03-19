Northland Securities Boosts Earnings Estimates for Babcock

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Babcock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Babcock’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Babcock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Babcock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Babcock Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of Babcock stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.54. Babcock has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Babcock by 400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock during the third quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock by 11,311.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock

In other Babcock news, major shareholder Brc Group Holdings, Inc. sold 1,155,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $10,398,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,656,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,079,591.68. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Babcock

Here are the key news stories impacting Babcock this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO purchase — CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 7,000 shares at about $15.14, increasing his stake and signaling insider confidence; filing: CEO Form 4

CEO purchase — CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 7,000 shares at about $15.14, increasing his stake and signaling insider confidence; filing: Positive Sentiment: CFO purchase — CFO Cameron M. Frymyer acquired 1,285 shares at about $14.76, a smaller but confirming insider buy; filing: CFO Form 4

CFO purchase — CFO Cameron M. Frymyer acquired 1,285 shares at about $14.76, a smaller but confirming insider buy; filing: Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades to near?term EPS — Northland Securities raised Q1–Q3 2026 EPS forecasts (Q1 to $0.01, Q2 to $0.04, Q3 to $0.06) and keeps an Outperform rating, supporting upside to earnings expectations.

Analyst upgrades to near?term EPS — Northland Securities raised Q1–Q3 2026 EPS forecasts (Q1 to $0.01, Q2 to $0.04, Q3 to $0.06) and keeps an Outperform rating, supporting upside to earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Big contract and EBITDA target — Company is targeting $80M–$100M adjusted EBITDA for 2026 after winning a reported $2.4B AI data?center contract, which materially improves medium?term revenue/EBITDA outlook. Seeking Alpha: AI contract

Big contract and EBITDA target — Company is targeting $80M–$100M adjusted EBITDA for 2026 after winning a reported $2.4B AI data?center contract, which materially improves medium?term revenue/EBITDA outlook. Positive Sentiment: Improved operating results — Full?year 2025 showed $587.7M revenue and a meaningful improvement in operating income, evidence the business is turning the corner. InsiderMonkey: 2025 results

Improved operating results — Full?year 2025 showed $587.7M revenue and a meaningful improvement in operating income, evidence the business is turning the corner. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and price?target moves have driven volatility — a recent 70% price?target upgrade and headlines pushed the stock to a multi?year high, which can increase short?term trading churn. InsiderMonkey: 7-year high

Media coverage and price?target moves have driven volatility — a recent 70% price?target upgrade and headlines pushed the stock to a multi?year high, which can increase short?term trading churn. Neutral Sentiment: Caution on name confusion — some press items in the feed refer to Babcock International (UK) buybacks; those are a different company and can create noise for BW investors. TipRanks: Babcock International

Caution on name confusion — some press items in the feed refer to Babcock International (UK) buybacks; those are a different company and can create noise for BW investors. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly miss — the company’s latest quarter showed EPS of ($0.05) vs. a ($0.04) consensus and revenue of $161M vs. $179.1M expected, a near?term disappointment that likely weighed on sentiment despite improving operating income. MarketBeat: Company data

Quarterly miss — the company’s latest quarter showed EPS of ($0.05) vs. a ($0.04) consensus and revenue of $161M vs. $179.1M expected, a near?term disappointment that likely weighed on sentiment despite improving operating income. Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking after a run-up — the stock’s recent surge to a multi?year high made it vulnerable to short?term selling; elevated volume suggests traders are re?balancing positions.

Babcock Company Profile

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Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: BW) is a specialized provider of energy and environmental technologies and services serving power generation and heavy industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and maintains critical components and systems that support the safe and efficient operation of both fossil-fuel and renewable power facilities. Its core offerings include industrial and utility boilers, environmental control systems for emissions reduction, and aftermarket support services ranging from inspection and maintenance to spare parts management.

In addition to its boiler and emissions control portfolio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises delivers lifecycle solutions aimed at enhancing plant performance and compliance.

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