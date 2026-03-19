Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Mach Natural Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

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Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MNR stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Mach Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.24.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm had revenue of $387.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. Analysts expect that Mach Natural Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mach Natural Resources

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Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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