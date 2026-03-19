Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

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Enovis Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Enovis has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $575.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.30 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.730 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In related news, insider Oliver Engert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,820. This trade represents a 2.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $121,983. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 42.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovis by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 30,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

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