Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.2%

RNP opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $22.99.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers® REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: RNP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) and preferred securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies. It employs a research-driven, bottom-up selection process to identify securities that offer attractive income yields while seeking to manage downside risk through diversification across sectors and geographies.

In its equity portfolio, the Fund typically holds shares of publicly traded REITs spanning property types such as industrial, office, retail, residential and specialty real estate.

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