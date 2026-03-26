Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $13.39.

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Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

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Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive levels of income and long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in real estate securities. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio approach, targeting real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies across a range of property sectors, including industrial, office, retail, residential and specialized real estate.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes high-quality, income-producing real estate securities.

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