Comparing Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centuri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) and Centuri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) 0 2 0 0 2.00 Centuri 2 1 2 0 2.00

Profitability

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.44%. Centuri has a consensus target price of $29.35, suggesting a potential downside of 3.40%. Given Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) is more favorable than Centuri.

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) 8.10% 11.40% 4.47% Centuri 0.76% 5.09% 1.50%

Volatility & Risk

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centuri has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) and Centuri”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) $2,990.89 billion 0.00 $191.39 million $4.28 6.71 Centuri $2.98 billion 1.03 $22.40 million $0.23 132.10

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centuri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) beats Centuri on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A..

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

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