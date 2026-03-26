Pharming Group (PHAR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pharming Group (NASDAQ: PHAR):

3/24/2026 – Pharming Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Pharming Group was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

3/13/2026 – Pharming Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from $42.00.

3/12/2026 – Pharming Group was given a new $37.00 price target by HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Pharming Group was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

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