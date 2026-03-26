LifeMD, Inc. (LFMDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

LifeMD Trading Up 0.6%

LFMDP opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

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About LifeMD

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LifeMD Inc is a telehealth provider offering personalized virtual medical and wellness services via its digital platform. The company connects patients with licensed healthcare professionals for consultations, diagnosis, and treatment across a broad spectrum of health needs. Through a subscription-based model, LifeMD delivers ongoing support for chronic condition management, preventive care and general health maintenance, aiming to improve access to care and enhance patient convenience.

The company’s service offerings include remote consultations in primary care, hormone replacement therapy, sexual health, weight management, mental wellness and dermatology.

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