90,300 Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE Bought by Lancaster Investment Management

Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. NIKE comprises 3.0% of Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,291,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,039,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,225,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,239,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,945,326,000 after purchasing an additional 286,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,561,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $875,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404,136 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 42.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $825,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NIKE Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NKE opened at $52.95 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy on NKE, highlighting “continued progress” in North America and saying improvement there increases confidence in a broader turnaround; BofA also noted potential tailwinds from World Cup product cycles. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy on NKE, highlighting “continued progress” in North America and saying improvement there increases confidence in a broader turnaround; BofA also noted potential tailwinds from World Cup product cycles. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on Nike’s March 31 Q3 earnings release; some commentaries frame the pullback (multi?year decline) as a buying opportunity if results show North America momentum. Article Title

Investors are focused on Nike’s March 31 Q3 earnings release; some commentaries frame the pullback (multi?year decline) as a buying opportunity if results show North America momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes a recent intraday bounce (prior session close higher), but volume remains below average and price sits near 52?week lows — suggesting traders are waiting for earnings clarity. Article Title

Market coverage notes a recent intraday bounce (prior session close higher), but volume remains below average and price sits near 52?week lows — suggesting traders are waiting for earnings clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Sector news: competitor On Holding updated leadership amid slowing growth — a reminder of competitive pressures in athletic footwear. Article Title

Sector news: competitor On Holding updated leadership amid slowing growth — a reminder of competitive pressures in athletic footwear. Negative Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group cut its price target from $72 to $65 and moved to Market Perform, signaling tempered upside expectations from analysts. Article Title

Telsey Advisory Group cut its price target from $72 to $65 and moved to Market Perform, signaling tempered upside expectations from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Previews from analysts (Benzinga) expect Q3 total sales declines and an approximate 200 bps contraction in gross margin, driven by persistent weakness in China — a key near?term risk for results and sentiment. Article Title

Previews from analysts (Benzinga) expect Q3 total sales declines and an approximate 200 bps contraction in gross margin, driven by persistent weakness in China — a key near?term risk for results and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank issued a pessimistic forecast for NKE, adding downside pressure to sentiment ahead of earnings. Article Title

Deutsche Bank issued a pessimistic forecast for NKE, adding downside pressure to sentiment ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market commentary warns NKE is near a make?or?break support level and could test lower prices if earnings disappoint, increasing downside risk for traders. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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