National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

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T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

TMSL stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.23.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

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