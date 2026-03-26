National Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

National Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after acquiring an additional 676,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $2,104,244,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,065,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.80. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.Amphenol’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.