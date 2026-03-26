HWG Holdings LP Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. TJX Companies makes up about 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8%

TJX opened at $159.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average is $150.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.

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About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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