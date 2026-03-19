Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Dollarama to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Dollarama Price Performance

About Dollarama

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $139.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average is $139.14. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $103.36 and a 12 month high of $160.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

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Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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