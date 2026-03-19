Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORANY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
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Orange Stock Performance
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA, commonly known as Orange, is a multinational telecommunications operator headquartered in Paris, France. The company has its roots in the former state-owned France Télécom and later consolidated its international operations under the Orange brand. Orange provides a wide range of connectivity and communications services and maintains a significant presence across Europe, and in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, serving both consumer and business customers.
Orange’s core activities include mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband and fiber internet access, and television services for retail customers.
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