Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PEB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.09.

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Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $349.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 131,316 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $545,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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