Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) to Strong-Buy

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Demant A/S Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

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Demant A/S Company Profile

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Demant A/S is a Denmark-based global hearing health care company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of hearing solutions and audiological diagnostic instruments. The company’s flagship brands include Oticon, Bernafon and Sonic, which offer a range of hearing aids designed to address various levels of hearing loss. In addition to personal hearing devices, Demant provides diagnostic equipment such as audiometers and tympanometers, supporting hearing care professionals in accurate assessment and fitting of hearing solutions.

Beyond hearing aids and diagnostics, Demant’s product portfolio extends to hearing implants—cochlear and bone-anchored systems—through its Oticon Medical division.

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