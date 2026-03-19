What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for EPRX Q1 Earnings?

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21).
View Our Latest Report on EPRX
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EPRX opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.27. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintains a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on EPRX, signaling continued broker conviction and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital kept a “Strong-Buy” rating even as it adjusted estimates, which supports continued institutional optimism about the company’s longer-term prospects. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a detailed multi-year forecast schedule (quarterly 2026 estimates and longer-term FY2030 view), providing updated guidance investors can use to re-model cash needs and valuation. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near- and medium-term EPS estimates sharply: FY2026 from ($0.52) to ($0.96), FY2027 to ($0.91) (from $0.55 prior), FY2028 to ($1.05) (from ($0.63)), and FY2029 to ($0.42) (from ($0.13)). Those downgrades increase short-term downside risk and reflect a worse-than-expected path to profitability. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its prior $12 price target to $11 (still a buy), signaling a modest reduction in their valuation uplift for the stock. Read More.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: EPRX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.
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