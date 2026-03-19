Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for IOVA Q1 Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

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Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.54% and a negative net margin of 148.41%.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

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Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Iovance Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several 2026 quarter and full?year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026 improved to -$0.69 from -$0.74), reflecting a modestly better near?term earnings trajectory for IOVA. MarketBeat IOVA coverage

Zacks raised several 2026 quarter and full?year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026 improved to -$0.69 from -$0.74), reflecting a modestly better near?term earnings trajectory for IOVA. Positive Sentiment: Zacks trimmed the downside on several 2026 quarter estimates (e.g., Q2 2026 to -$0.19 from -$0.20; Q3/Q4 2026 marginally better), which could support nearer?term revenue/earnings confidence. MarketBeat IOVA coverage

Zacks trimmed the downside on several 2026 quarter estimates (e.g., Q2 2026 to -$0.19 from -$0.20; Q3/Q4 2026 marginally better), which could support nearer?term revenue/earnings confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an FY2028 EPS projection of -$0.20 (newer?horizon estimate). This provides a longer?range reference point but carries more uncertainty. MarketBeat IOVA coverage

Zacks published an FY2028 EPS projection of -$0.20 (newer?horizon estimate). This provides a longer?range reference point but carries more uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered several 2027 quarterly estimates (e.g., Q2 2027 to -$0.14 from -$0.13; Q3 2027 to -$0.10 from -$0.09) and cut FY2027 to -$0.47 from -$0.45, signaling a slightly weaker medium?term earnings outlook. MarketBeat IOVA coverage

Zacks lowered several 2027 quarterly estimates (e.g., Q2 2027 to -$0.14 from -$0.13; Q3 2027 to -$0.10 from -$0.09) and cut FY2027 to -$0.47 from -$0.45, signaling a slightly weaker medium?term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Multiple small downward revisions to 2027 quarters (Q2/Q3 in particular) suggest Zacks expects slower improvement after 2026 — a factor that can pressure a biotech stock trading on future growth expectations. MarketBeat IOVA coverage

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

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Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor?infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN?144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late?stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next?generation TIL programs such as LN?145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)?related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non?small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor?reactive lymphocytes.

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