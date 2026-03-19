Q1 Earnings Estimate for BTDR Issued By Northland Securities

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Northland Securities lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $224.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,548 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 197.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,552 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 108.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bitdeer Technologies Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: February production report showed a large jump in Bitcoin mined (reported as a ~541% year?over?year increase), supporting revenue and operational momentum that traders reward. Bitdeer’s Bitcoin Mining Production Rose 541% In February

February production report showed a large jump in Bitcoin mined (reported as a ~541% year?over?year increase), supporting revenue and operational momentum that traders reward. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a production and operations update for February that reinforced the mining growth narrative and noted additional operational progress (also cited by market outlets). Bitdeer Announces February 2026 Production and Operations Update

Company announced a production and operations update for February that reinforced the mining growth narrative and noted additional operational progress (also cited by market outlets). Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set an $18 price target, signaling bullish analyst conviction and giving investors an upside anchor. Rosenblatt Buy Rating / $18 Target

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set an $18 price target, signaling bullish analyst conviction and giving investors an upside anchor. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage/market commentary has framed Bitdeer alongside other miners and AI beneficiaries as defying a broader “cooling” narrative, which can support sentiment but is not company?specific proof of sustained earnings improvement. MSN: Eric Jackson on AI demand and miners

Coverage/market commentary has framed Bitdeer alongside other miners and AI beneficiaries as defying a broader “cooling” narrative, which can support sentiment but is not company?specific proof of sustained earnings improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent (reports show zeros/NaN despite claims of an increase), so short?squeeze risk or covering dynamics are unclear from the public data. (No reliable link available in the feed.)

Short?interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent (reports show zeros/NaN despite claims of an increase), so short?squeeze risk or covering dynamics are unclear from the public data. (No reliable link available in the feed.) Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut near?term and full?year EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026 (FY now -$1.46 vs prior -$1.35), signaling expectations for weaker profitability ahead and adding downside risk to valuation. Northland lowers BTDR EPS estimates

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

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Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

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