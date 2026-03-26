Global Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDG)

Global Dollar (USDG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Global Dollar has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $41.46 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Global Dollar

Global Dollar was first traded on October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 1,797,211,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481. Global Dollar’s official website is globaldollar.com. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar.

Buying and Selling Global Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 1,797,211,209.970448. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99979024 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $40,741,210.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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