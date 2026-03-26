Wrapped Bera (WBERA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $131.51 Thousand

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Wrapped Bera token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bera has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bera has a total market cap of $23.65 million and approximately $131.51 thousand worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,718.25 or 1.00281257 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,367.34 or 0.99816111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Bera

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 48,537,040 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bera is berachain.com. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bera

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 48,538,887.01469775. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 0.50132624 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $128,065.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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