H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of H2O America in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of H2O America from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded H2O America to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of H2O America in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H2O America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

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H2O America Price Performance

NASDAQ HTO opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. H2O America has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.73 million. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H2O America will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H2O America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in H2O America in the fourth quarter worth $133,834,000. Amundi bought a new position in H2O America during the third quarter valued at about $105,965,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America in the fourth quarter worth about $70,830,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of H2O America by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,027,000 after buying an additional 754,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of H2O America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About H2O America

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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