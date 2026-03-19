Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Power in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

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Solid Power Stock Performance

Solid Power stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 429.54%.The company had revenue of ($0.20) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth $27,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Solid Power

Here are the key news stories impacting Solid Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $7 target — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and liquidity given SLDP’s small?cap status. HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Solid Power

HC Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $7 target — a clear catalyst that can attract buyers and liquidity given SLDP’s small?cap status. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed EPS forecasts: quarterly FY?2026 EPS in the (~$0.12–$0.14) range and annual EPS from FY2026 to FY2030 showing losses narrowing from about ($0.52) to ($0.41). The coverage gives a modeled path toward smaller losses, which supports the $7 PT but still implies several years of negative earnings. HC Wainwright & Co. initiates coverage of Solid Power (SLDP)

HC Wainwright published detailed EPS forecasts: quarterly FY?2026 EPS in the (~$0.12–$0.14) range and annual EPS from FY2026 to FY2030 showing losses narrowing from about ($0.52) to ($0.41). The coverage gives a modeled path toward smaller losses, which supports the $7 PT but still implies several years of negative earnings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish initiation, Solid Power remains an unprofitable developer: prior quarterly results showed negative margins and revenue misses, and the stock sits below its 50? and 200?day moving averages — factors that can keep selling pressure and skepticism among value?oriented investors. Solid Power (SLDP) Stock Page

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company’s core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

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