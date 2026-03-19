Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VFF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Village Farms International Stock Performance

NASDAQ VFF opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 77.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,963,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 2,595,154 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 100.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Rydar Equities Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

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Village Farms International, Inc is a North American agricultural company specializing in greenhouse cultivation of fresh produce and cannabis. Through its wholly owned operations, the company grows a variety of high-quality vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet peppers, using controlled-environment agriculture techniques designed to maximize yield and sustainability. Village Farms leverages advanced climate and hydroponic systems to deliver consistent year-round supply to major grocery retailers across the United States and Canada.

In its produce segment, Village Farms operates large-scale greenhouse facilities in Texas and Canada.

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