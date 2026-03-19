Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Glj Research set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded Gambling.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

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Gambling.com Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a positive return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group’s service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

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