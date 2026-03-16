BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 13.8% – Here’s What Happened

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $9.3520. Approximately 348,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,679,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.73.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $163.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.32 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 21,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $166,563.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 398,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,445.15. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 392,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 150,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small?molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure?based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company’s first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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