Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210.20 and last traded at GBX 209.90, with a volume of 61608813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.40.

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Centrica Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77. The company has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 168 per share, for a total transaction of £1,874.88. Also, insider Frank Mastiaux acquired 7,544 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 per share, with a total value of £14,333.60. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,965. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.

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