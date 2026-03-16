Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 265,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 665,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VIA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Via Transportation from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Noble Financial downgraded Via Transportation to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Via Transportation from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Via Transportation from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIA

Via Transportation Trading Down 12.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Via Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation in the third quarter worth about $93,662,000. Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Via Transportation by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $39,965,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Via Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Via Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

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