CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.38. 6,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 34,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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CochLear Stock Performance

About CochLear

The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41.

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Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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