CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 57367736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Key Stories Impacting CytomX Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting CytomX Therapeutics this week:

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics based on its proprietary Probody® platform. The company engineers masked antibody prodrugs that remain inactive in healthy tissue but are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. This approach is designed to enhance the safety and tolerability of antibody-based therapies, particularly those targeting immuno-oncology pathways.

At the core of CytomX’s pipeline is Pacmilimab (CX-072), an anti–PD-L1 Probody therapeutic currently undergoing clinical evaluation for multiple solid tumor indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.