Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) Decreases By 28.2%

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 363,410 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 12th total of 505,943 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 155,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Greenland Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTEC. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Greenland Technologies by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

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Greenland Technologies Price Performance

GTEC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 78,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,900. The company has a market cap of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.93. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTEC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Greenland Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Greenland Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Greenland Technologies

About Greenland Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a China-based designer and manufacturer of clean energy solutions specializing in biomass resource utilization. The company develops and produces pellet fuel production lines, biomass boilers, pellet stoves and turnkey systems for sustainable heat and power generation. Its product portfolio also includes industrial?scale pelletizers, dryers, combustion equipment and control systems optimized for agricultural and forestry residues.

Beyond equipment supply, Greenland Technologies provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, along with installation, commissioning and maintenance support for biomass energy facilities.

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