Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN) Short Interest Down 27.6% in February

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,240 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 12th total of 1,712 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTRN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.83% of Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (BTRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that toggles between long bitcoin futures and a US Treasury ETFs. The allocation between these components are based on bitcoins price trend. BTRN was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Global X.

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