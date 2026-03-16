easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of easyjet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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easyjet Stock Down 1.2%

easyjet Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

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easyJet plc is a UK-based low-cost airline known for operating scheduled point-to-point flights across Europe, Turkey, North Africa and select destinations in the Middle East. Trading under the symbol EJTTF on the OTC Markets, the company offers no-frills air travel with a focus on affordable fares and ancillary revenues from services such as seat selection, in-flight catering and checked baggage.

Founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou and commencing operations in 1996, easyJet pioneered the low-cost carrier model in Europe, targeting both leisure and business travelers with a streamlined cost structure and high aircraft utilization.

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