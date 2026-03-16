Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 50,696 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 61,584 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SQFT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.55. 4,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.48. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Presidio Property Trust has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Transactions at Presidio Property Trust

In related news, CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 10,000 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,550.69. The trade was a 197.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Ketron Financial purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Ketron Financial owned approximately 0.74% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant commercial properties across the United States. The company employs a net-lease strategy, entering into long-term leases with corporate tenants to generate stable rental income and minimize landlord responsibilities related to property operations.

The trust’s portfolio includes a diverse mix of industrial, office and research and development facilities.

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