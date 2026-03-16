Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $316.32, but opened at $366.89. Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $378.91, with a volume of 552,488 shares.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.31 and its 200 day moving average is $219.66. The stock has a market cap of $493.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KORU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 292.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 55.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000.

About Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

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