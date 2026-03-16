Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $263.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $234.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.52.

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Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.31. 442,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.13. Insmed has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 87,290 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $15,293,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,300.80. This trade represents a 67.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $3,247,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,864,579. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,651 shares of company stock worth $31,784,545. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 42.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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