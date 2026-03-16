Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) recently:

3/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.35%.

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Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

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