Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kontoor Brands (KTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) recently:
- 3/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2026 – Kontoor Brands is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Kontoor Brands had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.35%.
Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.
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