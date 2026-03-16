iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,372 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 12th total of 9,918 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

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iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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