First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 371262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. The Index is constructed by establishing the universe of stocks listed in the United States of companies involved in the natural gas exploration and production industries and then eliminates stocks whose natural gas-proven reserves do not meet certain requirements.

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