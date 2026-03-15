Short Interest in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Decreases By 34.0%

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,715,437 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the February 12th total of 2,598,026 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,561,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,561,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 285.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.49. 3,661,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,707. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%.

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The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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